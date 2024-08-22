Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.02. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $32,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at $686,194.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $49,123.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,526.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $32,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at $686,194.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,813 shares of company stock worth $187,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

