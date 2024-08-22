Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Up to $3.36

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.83. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 18,352,547 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 19.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $54,068.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at $140,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $49,123.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at $384,526.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $54,068.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,813 shares of company stock worth $187,715. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,527,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $1,832,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 130,242 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

