PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Up 0.3%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $174.43 and last traded at $174.40. 660,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,449,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.62. The stock has a market cap of $241.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43,296 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 174,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

