Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

In other news, Director William Dean Hansen sold 13,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $303,386.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,758.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $605,272.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,218.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Dean Hansen sold 13,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $303,386.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,758.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 650.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

