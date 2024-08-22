Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.49

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.49 and traded as low as $25.30. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 43,200 shares traded.
Peritus High Yield ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49.
Peritus High Yield ETF Company Profile
The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.
