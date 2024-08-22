Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Svend Andersen Sells 28,300 Shares of Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $785,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Svend Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Svend Andersen purchased 1,000 shares of Perrigo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.43 and a beta of 0.51. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $74,255,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,982,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 83.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,821,000 after purchasing an additional 881,191 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 675.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 845,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $19,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

