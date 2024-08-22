Peter Wilson Buys 901 Shares of QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Stock

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) insider Peter Wilson purchased 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$16.32 ($11.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,704.32 ($9,935.35).

QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

QBE Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from QBE Insurance Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. QBE Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.