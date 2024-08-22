Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Petro Matad Stock Performance

MATD opened at GBX 3.08 ($0.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £45.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.25. Petro Matad has a 1-year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.40 ($0.07). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 16.91.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

