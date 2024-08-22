Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 1.1% Higher

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $29.13. 5,275,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 39,272,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

The firm has a market cap of $164.50 billion, a PE ratio of -483.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

