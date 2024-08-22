Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $7.82

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $8.35. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 1,149 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Pharming Group Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $550.87 million, a P/E ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.95 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

