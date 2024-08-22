PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.6% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $165.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.18 and a 200 day moving average of $162.89.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

