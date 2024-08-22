Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -833.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.25 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

