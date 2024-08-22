Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Position Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 61.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2,666.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.