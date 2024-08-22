Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 636.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 346,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,795 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 396.3% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 278,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 222,211 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $19,597,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,106,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,083,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.99. 31,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,724. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.19.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.