Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.96

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.96 and traded as high as C$0.97. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 79,883 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$328.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Insider Transactions at Pine Cliff Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total value of C$84,800.00. Insiders bought a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $28,670 over the last 90 days. 10.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

