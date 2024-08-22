Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 97.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,851,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344,121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,719,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,139,000 after buying an additional 2,828,450 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $198,409,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $112,914,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $89.39.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $424,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.41.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

