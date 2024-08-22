Piper Sandler Lowers Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $20.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WOLF. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research cut Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.60. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40.

In related news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 56.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 2.6% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

