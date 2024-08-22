Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s previous close.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.24.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Up 2.3 %

SNOW stock opened at $135.01 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $107.93 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,842,000 after acquiring an additional 297,428 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after acquiring an additional 249,249 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,455,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Snowflake by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,838,000 after acquiring an additional 223,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.