Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of PBI stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $793.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

