Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Pitney Bowes Stock Performance
Shares of PBI stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.70.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $793.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
