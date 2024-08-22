Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CEO Todd Debonis Sells 24,039 Shares of Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Debonis sold 24,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $18,510.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PXLW traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.76. 34,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Pixelworks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Pixelworks from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Pixelworks from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 21.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

