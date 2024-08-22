Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,549.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $80.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $81.64.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 121.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLNT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

