Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Trading Up 5.5%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. 175,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 354,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
Platinum Group Metals Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $146.55 million, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.71.
Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Platinum Group Metals
About Platinum Group Metals
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Platinum Group Metals
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.