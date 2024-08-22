Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Trading Up 5.5%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. 175,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 354,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Platinum Group Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $146.55 million, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Platinum Group Metals

About Platinum Group Metals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Platinum Group Metals stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. ( NYSE:PLG Free Report ) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,252,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,760 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 12.93% of Platinum Group Metals worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

