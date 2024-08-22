PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III Sells 69,871 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 69,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $43,320.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,740,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

PLBY Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,623. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $42.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.40.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 124.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.89 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLBY. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PLBY Group stock. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.56% of PLBY Group worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company's stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

