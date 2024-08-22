PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III Sells 71,323 Shares of Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 71,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $39,940.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,412.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PLBY Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PLBY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,623. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.40.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 124.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.89 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLBY. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price (down previously from $1.50) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PLBY Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,441,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.35% of PLBY Group worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

