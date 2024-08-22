Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down to $2.29

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $2.24. Plug Power shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 6,751,486 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Plug Power Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The company had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

