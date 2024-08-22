Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Up 4.3 %

PW stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11. The company has a market cap of $4.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

