Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$131.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$131.00.

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$136.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$93.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$96.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$93.39. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$67.46 and a 12 month high of C$109.20.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.85) by C$2.29. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of C$429.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 10.4319913 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

