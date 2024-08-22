Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.14.

PINC opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. Premier has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Premier will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

In other Premier news, insider Andy Brailo sold 13,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $253,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 13,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $253,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,762,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,783. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 384.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,121,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,441,000 after buying an additional 1,235,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Premier by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,951,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,105,000 after acquiring an additional 773,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,051,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after acquiring an additional 772,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

