Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Gap Down to $20.02

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.02, but opened at $19.09. Premier shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 498,440 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Premier’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,783 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Premier by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Premier by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Premier by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Premier by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

