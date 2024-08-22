Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,726 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,059,152 shares of company stock worth $1,212,453,840. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com stock opened at $180.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.88. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.