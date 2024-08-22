Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.91

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.91 and last traded at $55.85, with a volume of 2593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.58.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1596 per share. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Can Set a New All-Time High Soon
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Zoom Beats Q2 Expectations, Signaling Continued Growth Trajectory
- About the Markup Calculator
- These 3 Stocks Pay You More Than 5% to Own Them
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.