Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.91

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.91 and last traded at $55.85, with a volume of 2593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.58.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1596 per share. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,408,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,566,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881,752 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 109,730 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2,902.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,640,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,721,000 after purchasing an additional 165,820 shares during the period.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

