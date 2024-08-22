Private Capital Management LLC Buys 901 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 199,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

GOOGL stock opened at $165.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.18 and a 200 day moving average of $162.89.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.