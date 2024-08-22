Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) versus American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Critical Comparison

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) and Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Pro Medicus shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of American Well shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Well and Pro Medicus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 4 0 0 2.00 Pro Medicus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

American Well currently has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 77.43%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than Pro Medicus.

This table compares American Well and Pro Medicus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $254.91 million 0.51 -$675.16 million ($24.60) -0.36 Pro Medicus N/A N/A N/A $0.02 6,600.00

Pro Medicus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well. American Well is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro Medicus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and Pro Medicus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -120.44% -50.36% -39.77% Pro Medicus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pro Medicus beats American Well on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members. It provides Carepoint devices comprising carts, peripherals, tablets, and TVs, which serve as digital access points in clinical settings. In addition, the company offers Amwell Medical Group network services consisting of primary and urgent care, behavioral health therapy, acute psychiatry, lactation counseling, and nutrition services. Further, it provides professional services to facilitate implementation, workflow design, systems integration, and service expansion for its products, as well as patient and provider engagement services. The company sells its products through field sales professionals, channel partners, and value-added resellers. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform. It also provides healthcare imaging software that provides radiologists and clinicians with visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images, as well as picture archive and communication system (PACS)/digital imaging software; and integration products. In addition, the company offers Visage Ease Pro, a mobile application that provides users the ability to interpret various diagnostic imaging studies stored on a Visage 7 server. The company provides its products under the Visage RIS, Visage RIS/PACS, Visage 7, Visage Ease Pro, and Visage Ease names. Pro Medicus Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Australia.

