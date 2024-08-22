Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $169.41 and last traded at $169.41. 776,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,620,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.42.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,389 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,932. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

