PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 62.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,862 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in PROG by 2,015.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in PROG by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on PROG from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

NYSE PRG opened at $46.08 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. PROG had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $592.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. PROG’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

