Prossimo Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,532,000 after purchasing an additional 241,799 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,620,000 after purchasing an additional 498,647 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,824. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $167.78. The stock has a market cap of $388.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.