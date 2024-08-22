Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.08

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and traded as high as $2.11. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 7,504 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pulmatrix in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Pulmatrix Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

