Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.08

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and traded as high as $2.11. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 7,504 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pulmatrix in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pulmatrix
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.