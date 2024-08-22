Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.00

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 2008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 189,227 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
