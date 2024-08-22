Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.00

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 2008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 13.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 189,227 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

