PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.14.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $128.55 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $135.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.11.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

