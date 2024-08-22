PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Sarah Pollard Acquires 144 Shares

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Pollard acquired 144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($194.59).
Sarah Pollard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Sarah Pollard acquired 48 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of GBX 4,992 ($64.86).
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Sarah Pollard acquired 96 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of GBX 9,984 ($129.73).
PZ Cussons Price Performance
LON:PZC opened at GBX 102.40 ($1.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £428.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1,280.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.27. PZ Cussons plc has a one year low of GBX 81.50 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 167.80 ($2.18). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PZ Cussons
About PZ Cussons
PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.
Further Reading
