Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Issued By Zacks Research

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $80.18.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,698 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

