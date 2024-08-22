Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for American Public Education, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APEI. Truist Financial cut their price target on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

American Public Education Stock Up 5.1 %

APEI opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $258.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Public Education news, Director Michael David Braner purchased 64,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $888,038.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,636,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,129.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Public Education by 97.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

