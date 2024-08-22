Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alaska Air Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

ALK opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

