Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for CNA Financial Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNA Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

CNA stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $50.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 39.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CNA Financial by 82.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In related news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $213,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,832.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $213,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,832.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

