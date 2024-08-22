Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Lifted by Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Flexsteel Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Flexsteel Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Flexsteel Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $41.64.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXS. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 48.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 1,647.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

