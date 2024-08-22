Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Reduced by Analyst

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.97. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $21.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.97 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.00.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $390.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $409.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $495.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth $16,158,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in TopBuild by 4,820.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,395 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 8,850.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $154,983,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

