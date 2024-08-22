Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Issued By Zacks Research

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $10.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s FY2027 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

ADP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $267.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $269.49.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

