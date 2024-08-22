Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Issued By Taglich Brothers

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Creative Realities in a report issued on Monday, August 19th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Creative Realities’ current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Creative Realities’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Creative Realities had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

CREX stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Realities stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.42% of Creative Realities at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

