Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Issued By Zacks Research

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Flowserve in a research report issued on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

FLS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

Read Our Latest Report on FLS

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,169,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,808,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 617,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Flowserve by 541.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 350,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.