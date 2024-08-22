Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Roivant Sciences Ltd. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roivant Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roivant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 25.24, a current ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 3,484.86%. Roivant Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 327,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

